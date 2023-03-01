OVC basketball championships return to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball championships have returned to Evansville.

Eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams will once again compete for the conference title from March 1 through 4.

This year’s tournament marks the sixth straight year the event will be held in the Ford Center.

The twist is that this is the first year the Tri-State will get to see a local team compete.

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team earned a spot in the championship tournament in its first Division I season.

The USI men’s head basketball coach, Stan Gouard expressed how excited and grateful he is for this opportunity for his team.

“Proud of my guys for making it to this point,” says Gouard. “We embarked on this journey last year, this was always our end goal, win the OVC championship. we have the opportunity now.”

USI’s head women’s basketball coach Rick Stein says he’s proud of what Coach Gouard and his team were able to achieve this year.

“So proud of Coach Gouard and his staff and their team,” says Stein. “You know, that’s one of the neat things about the Ohio Valley conference, we’re playing the same nights, we’re at the gym. Our teams support each other and we’re certainly going to be out here cheering them on to hopefully a victory here tomorrow night.”

The USI men will begin tournament play on Wednesday against SIUE. Tip off is at 9 pm. Our 14 Sports Team will be covering the games all week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.