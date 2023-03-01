Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Officials: Cedar Hall Elementary on ‘secure mode’ as EPD searches for man

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says the Evansville Police Department is searching for a man near Dresden and North 5th Avenue.

They say this all began after the man ran away from a traffic stop.

Evansville School Corporation officials say Cedar Hall Elementary School is on “secure mode” while authorities look for the man.

They say at this time school activities are continuing as normal, but no one can enter or leave the building.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide
Korn Ferry Tour Championship moving to French Lick

Latest News

Generic police lights
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.
Serious crash in Owensboro
Update: Crash on East Parrish Ave. is deadly
Biker Cox.
Man arrested in deadly 2021 burglary set to be sentenced
3/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines