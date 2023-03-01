Officials: Cedar Hall Elementary on ‘secure mode’ as EPD searches for man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says the Evansville Police Department is searching for a man near Dresden and North 5th Avenue.

They say this all began after the man ran away from a traffic stop.

Evansville School Corporation officials say Cedar Hall Elementary School is on “secure mode” while authorities look for the man.

They say at this time school activities are continuing as normal, but no one can enter or leave the building.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.