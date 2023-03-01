Polar Plunge
New scanning system requested for Henderson Police Dept.

By Travis Onyett
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new system to assist Henderson police officers investigate crime scenes was requested at Tuesday’s Henderson City Commissioners meeting.

“Trimble Forensics X7 Scanning System” is a laser scanning device that can survey the environment around it and document important details.

This new scanning system is especially useful for car crashes.

This is the first time the Henderson Police Department has requested an investigative tool of this magnitude.

Police Chief Sean McKinney says this device will help officers process crime scenes more efficiently.

”The days of coming in and drawing sketches or measuring with tape measures are kind of behind us,” says McKinney. “Just to stay with the times, we thought it was time to improve our investigations and go to a piece of equipment like this.”

Henderson City Commissioners approved the first reading to budget money to fund the new laser scanning device.

