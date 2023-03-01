Man sentenced in Posey Co. rape, child molesting case

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of several charges in Posey County, including child molesting and rape.

[Previous: Man charged in rape, child molesting case]

21-year-old Christopher Michael Upchurch pleaded guilty but mentally ill. He must register as sex offender for life.

He was arrested in February 2022 after the victim was interviewed at Holly’s House.

“This is certainly a disturbing case,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “I am amazed at the courage and strength of this young survivor for speaking up and standing up against her abuser. I’m grateful for the folks at Holly’s House and the thorough investigation conducted by (Posey County Sheriff’s Office) Detective Kyle Reidford.”

