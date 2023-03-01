Man sentenced in Evansville hatchet hitting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after police say he hit a man in the head with a hatchet.

Danny Joe Steward will get 256 days credit for time served.

Records show he reached a plea deal in the case, and all charges were dismissed except for battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Police say the crime happed last June in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street.

They say Steward showed up at the scene while the victim was getting medical treatment.

Police say the victim told them he had trouble with Steward in the past, and he hit him in the head with a nightstick during another incident.

They say they found the hatchet after Steward told them where they could find it at his home.

