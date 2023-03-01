Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man goes from Walmart employee to launching own clothing brand at 24

Keyshun Holmes says he has gone from being a Walmart employee to launching his own clothing business. (Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A south Georgia business owner says he has taken his brand nationwide in just four years.

Key’Shun Holmes, the owner of Rich Royal USA, said he has turned his hobby into a full-time business.

“We were literally going to college campuses, doing pop-up shops, selling out, and doing $10,000 a day in sales,” Holmes said.

The 24-year-old said that in July 2019, he made it his goal to have his brand go nationwide. In about 10 months, he accomplished that goal.

“People stay where they are and never see growth because they’re scared to fail,” Holmes said. “Recently, we started a new campaign called Expand Your Comfort Zone. It’s our company’s message and our slogan that entices people to step out of their comfort zone.”

Before his brand took off, Holmes said he was a retail associate at Walmart.

“I turned in my two-week notice and never looked back,” Holmes said. “Now, we are a multimillion-dollar company.”

Holmes said he has shipped over 100,000 orders since he started his clothing company.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Pedestrian hit and killed on East Parrish Ave.
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
File Photo
Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near...
Railroad CEO to testify in Congress about Ohio derailment
Standoff at Newburgh Apartment complex
Authorities: Suspect in custody after federal warrant served in Newburgh
Hail in Beech Grove, Ky, late Wednesday afternoon
Hail falls in parts of the Tri-State
Henderson restaurant back open after water main breaks force renovations
Henderson restaurant back open after water main breaks force renovations
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested