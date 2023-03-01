Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man arrested in deadly 2021 burglary set to be sentenced

Man arrested in deadly 2021 burglary set to be sentenced
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who reached a plea agreement in a deadly burglary from 2021 in Evansville is set to be sentenced.

Records show Biker Cox reached that agreement back in January.

[Previous Story: Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary]

That led to his jury trial being canceled.

Cox is one of four men police say had conspired to drive to South Bedford Avenue to commit a robbery.

Police say one of those people, 28-year-old Timothy Adams, was shot and killed during the burglary.

Cox’s sentencing is set to happen Wednesday.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
Korn Ferry Tour Championship moving to French Lick

Latest News

3/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Dispatch: Crews called to shots fired on Adams Ave.
Dispatch: Crews called to shots fired on Adams Ave.
Man arrested in deadly 2021 burglary set to be sentenced
Man arrested in deadly 2021 burglary set to be sentenced
Police identify suspect involved in scooter fires in Evansville
Police identify suspect involved in scooter fires in Evansville