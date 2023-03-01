Man arrested in deadly 2021 burglary set to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who reached a plea agreement in a deadly burglary from 2021 in Evansville is set to be sentenced.

Records show Biker Cox reached that agreement back in January.

[Previous Story: Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary]

That led to his jury trial being canceled.

Cox is one of four men police say had conspired to drive to South Bedford Avenue to commit a robbery.

Police say one of those people, 28-year-old Timothy Adams, was shot and killed during the burglary.

Cox’s sentencing is set to happen Wednesday.

We will update this story as it develops.

