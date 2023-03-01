Polar Plunge
Large barn fire breaks out in Warrick Co.

By Robinson Miles and Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews responded a barn fire Wednesday in Warrick County.

It broke out after noon near the intersection of Lashbrook Rd. and New Hope.

That’s near Brown Chapel Cemetery.

The barn is destroyed, and the fire spread to the grass and other equipment nearby.

Fire officials say windy conditions made it harder to fight.

There’s no word on a cause.

