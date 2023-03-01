Polar Plunge
KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, for only four weeks!(Hand-out | Kentucky Fried Chicken)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite for the first time in nearly a decade.

KFC announced Wednesday that the Double Down Sandwich will be back for four weeks only, starting on Monday.

The sandwich replaces a traditional bun with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy chicken filets. The sandwich is filled with two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and briefly sold it again in April 2014.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

