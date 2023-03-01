Polar Plunge
Jasper nonprofit employee indicted for embezzling $150K, feds say

Court ruling
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury has indicted Michele Rose, 61, of Jasper, on twelve counts of wire fraud and twelve counts of forging checks.

Federal authorities say it’s related to a near decade long scheme to embezzle more than $150,000 from a nonprofit healthcare organization in Jasper.

According to court documents, Rose served as the Medical Staff Coordinator for a nonprofit for many years.

Officials say rose would occasionally make business-related purchases with her personal funds, for which she would be reimbursed by the business upon proof of receipt.

They say from March 2011 to December 2020, Rose used her position to embezzle $153,769.00 by writing 165 fraudulent checks to herself for reimbursement of purchases that she never made.

If convicted, Rose faces up to 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine the actual sentence.

