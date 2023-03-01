ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say three people are facing a long list of charges after an incident in December.

They say 28-year-old Dakota Hedinger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Potts, and 30-year-old Jacob Burch lured a victim to an area and beat him with a baseball bat.

They say the victim had to be flown to an Evansville hospital, and his injuries included a fractured skull and multiple broken bones.

Troopers say Potts was arrested in Kentucky and extradited to Perry County. She’s been in the jail there since February 6.

Hedinger and Burch were arrested Wednesday morning.

Hedinger is in the Perry County Jail, and Burch is in the Spencer County Jail.

Charges include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and battery.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Dakota Hedinger (Perry County Jail)

Elizabeth Potts (Perry County Jail)

