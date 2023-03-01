Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say three people are facing a long list of charges after an incident in December.

They say 28-year-old Dakota Hedinger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Potts, and 30-year-old Jacob Burch lured a victim to an area and beat him with a baseball bat.

They say the victim had to be flown to an Evansville hospital, and his injuries included a fractured skull and multiple broken bones.

Troopers say Potts was arrested in Kentucky and extradited to Perry County. She’s been in the jail there since February 6.

Hedinger and Burch were arrested Wednesday morning.

Hedinger is in the Perry County Jail, and Burch is in the Spencer County Jail.

Charges include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and battery.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Dakota Hedinger
Dakota Hedinger(Perry County Jail)
Elizabeth Potts
Elizabeth Potts(Perry County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide
Korn Ferry Tour Championship moving to French Lick

Latest News

Serious crash in Owensboro
Update: Crash on East Parrish Ave. is deadly
Officials: Cedar Hall Elementary on ‘secure mode’ as EPD searches for man
Biker Cox.
Man arrested in deadly 2021 burglary set to be sentenced
3/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines