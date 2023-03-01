HPD investigating multiple car thefts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says that officers have worked multiple theft cases from car prowls in a neighborhood over the last two days.

Police say the thefts involved thousands of dollars in cash, credit cards, two guns and three vehicles. All of the vehicles were believed to be unlocked and some with the keys left in them.

Two of the vehicles have been recovered, but they say they are still looking for a 2014 red Chevy Cruze.

HPD officials say to always remember to lock up your cars and not store valuables in your car.

