Henderson restaurant back open after water main breaks force renovations

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson restaurant is serving up food once again.

The Sidewalk Café has been closed since right after Christmas last year.

The business experienced five water main breaks, which caused a lot of damage.

It forced the restaurant to close for repairs.

With newly installed cabinets, drywall, and flooring, Wednesday was the first day back in business.

Co-owner Nancy McCarnan says they were busy all day, starting at 7:00 a.m.

She says the repairs were very expensive, but she’s grateful to be serving the community again.

“It has been a financial down set, but we’re going to be okay. We kept our help, and they was back here to help us get restarted. So we’re really excited to get things going,” said McCarnan.

McCarnan also says they plan to extend their catering services.

