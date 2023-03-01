Henderson Fire Chief announces retirement after 23 years of service

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s fire chief announced he will be retiring at the end of March 2023.

During the Henderson city commissioners meeting, William Newman, Henderson’s city manager, informed city officials that Scott Foreman will retire soon.

Foreman served the City of Henderson for 23 years and worked as fire chief for the last eight years. He is taking the opportunity to spend more time with his family.

Foreman says although his firefighting career is ending, he’s not slowing down his work ethic.

“Just work hard for the last month everyday,” says Foreman. “We’re a small department, so I’m a very active chief. Lots of irons in the fire and it keeps me busy, but nothings going to stop. I’m going to keep going until the last day.”

Scott Forman’s last day as fire chief will be March 31.

Henderson City Commissioners will work to decide the next fire chief within the next few weeks.

