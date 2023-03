OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Hail has fallen in parts of the Tri-State.

Viewers sent videos and photos from Owensboro and Beech Grove, Kentucky.

The hail in Beech Grove seems to be about nickel sized.

We haven’t heard of any damage.

