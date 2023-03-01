Polar Plunge
Former Tell City Mayor passes away

Former Tell City Mayor Bill Goffinet
Former Tell City Mayor Bill Goffinet(City of Tell City)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials announced the passing of Former Tell City Mayor Paul William “Bill” Goffinet on Wednesday.

Bill started his career in politics in 1984 as the Tell City Clerk-Treasurer and served as Mayor from 1988 to 2003.

In a social media post, city officials said during his years as mayor, Bill had a long list of projects and accomplishments.

Some of those projects included Schergens Center, Mozart Street extension, Waupaca, ATTC, Perry County Port, Perry County PCDC, the formation of the revolving loan program, Branchville sewer line, cleanup of the former Tell City Chair property and Windy Creek.

Bill is survived by the following: His wife, Dolores Goffinet; his children, Chris (Darla) Goffinet, David (Jane) Goffinet, Amy (Eric) Kehl all of Tell City, and Adam (Lucy) Goffinet of Cannelton; siblings, Jean Thomas, Carroll (Brenda) Goffinet, and Joe (Mona) Goffinet all of Tell City; ten grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, and Reed Goffinet, Neal, Alyson, and Hanna Goffinet, Phillip, Elizabeth and Valerie Kehl, and Asher Goffinet; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Margot.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother Bob Goffinet and his wife Rita; his in-laws, Art and Evelyn Leclere, Betty Stiles, Jim and Pam Leclere, and Gerry Thomas.

According to his obituary, services for Bill will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tell City.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 03, 2023, and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 04, 2023, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Church, TC Wrestling Club, or TC Band Boosters.

