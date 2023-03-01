Polar Plunge
EVV Regional Airport, Red Cross announce partnership to launch March Red Cross Month

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Airport and American Red Cross officials announced a new partnership to highlight Red Cross Month in March during a press conference Wednesday.

“Connections and community are at the heart of what we do at Evansville Regional Airport,” said Nate Hahn, EVV Executive Director. “Whether connecting people to places, other people and new cultures — or to organizations like American Red Cross — airports, both as community partners and global conduits, have the opportunity to create meaningful connections like we’re doing here today.”

According to a release, EVV will host Red Cross benefacting events at the airport during the month. That includes Employee CPR Training, Red Cross-themed story time on March 11a .m. at 10 a.m. and a Community-Wide Airport Blood Drive on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say American Red Cross Month has been a tradition since the 1940s.

A list of upcoming events with the American Red Cross are below.

March Red Cross Events held at EVV:

  • Tuesday, March 7: EVV Terminal - CPR Training for EVV Team Members 
  • Saturday, March 11: 10a – EVV Terminal - Red Cross-themed Storytime 
  • Tuesday, March 23: 10a-3p – EVV Terminal - Community-Wide Blood Drive -- Register

More March Community Events:

  • Saturday, March 4: Deaconess Gateway - Community-Wide Hands-Only CPR  --  Register
  • Saturday, March 11: Noon-6p – Ford Center - Evansville Thunderbolts Blood Drive

