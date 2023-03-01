Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
File Photo
Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

California police say a high school student fatally stabbed a classmate during a fight.
California high schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight
FILE - The John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters is seen in Sacramento,...
2 men get prison for plot to bomb California Democratic HQ
How Eli Lilly cutting price for insulin set to affect Tri-State
How Eli Lilly cutting price for insulin set to affect Tri-State
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested
VCSO partners with mental health experts to improve crisis intervention
VCSO partners with mental health experts to improve crisis intervention