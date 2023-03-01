Country artist Chris Young coming to Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission announced on Tuesday that country artist Chris Young will be making a stop in the area.

According to a press release, Young will be performing at The Dam on Friday, August 11.

Officials say the show will start at 7 p.m. with music artist Ashley Cooke opening the show.

They say password fan and venue presale for tickets begin March 2 at 9 a.m. and will continue until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. CT. To get the password, you will need to sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m.

