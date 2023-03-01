Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Country artist Chris Young coming to Beaver Dam

Country artist Chris Young coming to Beaver Dam
Country artist Chris Young coming to Beaver Dam(Beaver Dam Tourism Commission)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission announced on Tuesday that country artist Chris Young will be making a stop in the area.

According to a press release, Young will be performing at The Dam on Friday, August 11.

Officials say the show will start at 7 p.m. with music artist Ashley Cooke opening the show.

They say password fan and venue presale for tickets begin March 2 at 9 a.m. and will continue until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. CT. To get the password, you will need to sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
File Photo
Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

Latest News

Court ruling
Jasper nonprofit employee indicted for embezzling $150K, feds say
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.
Serious crash in Owensboro
East Parrish Ave. back open after deadly crash
Officials: Cedar Hall Elementary on ‘secure mode’ as EPD searches for man