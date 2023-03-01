On alert for strong winds and heavy rainfall Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged to a new record high of 77 on Wednesday, smashing the old record of 74 set in 2006. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours. Partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the lower 40s Thursday morning. Clouds will increase during the day on Thursday as a powerful storm system moves in from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will begin by Thursday night after highs top out near 60. Strong southerly winds will kick in overnight Thursday through Friday, with wind gusts of 30-40 mph possible. Heavy rainfall of 1-2″ may cause localized flooding for the Friday morning commute. Storms should end west-to-east by Friday afternoon. Clear and cooler for the weekend with highs near 60 and lows in the middle 30s.

