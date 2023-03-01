Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On alert for strong winds and heavy rainfall Friday

1-2″ of rain possible Thursday-Friday
3/1 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged to a new record high of 77 on Wednesday, smashing the old record of 74 set in 2006. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours. Partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the lower 40s Thursday morning. Clouds will increase during the day on Thursday as a powerful storm system moves in from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will begin by Thursday night after highs top out near 60. Strong southerly winds will kick in overnight Thursday through Friday, with wind gusts of 30-40 mph possible. Heavy rainfall of 1-2″ may cause localized flooding for the Friday morning commute. Storms should end west-to-east by Friday afternoon. Clear and cooler for the weekend with highs near 60 and lows in the middle 30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
File Photo
Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

Latest News

3/1 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/1 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/1 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/1 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/28 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Record High Temps
On alert for more storms later this week
On alert for more storms later this week