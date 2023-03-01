3 employees leave Evansville Building Commission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Building Commission is down a third employee in less than a week.

The city’s administrative services department confirmed a third employee is no longer with the department.

This comes on the heels of Commissioner Jerry Brannan resigning late last week.

The Mayor’s Office also confirm Code Enforcement Coordinator Crystal Ritter was no longer employed by the city. The name of the third employee hasn’t been released.

In his letter of resignation, Grannan called the position a “once in a lifetime educational opportunity,” but said he hopes to “prioritize personal relationships over professional responsibilities.”

Right now, the city hasn’t confirmed a reason for the exit of the other two employees.

