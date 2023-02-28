Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Vanderburgh County, one person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting on Cypress Dale Road.

Sheriff Noah Robinson is expected to hold a press conference this morning with new information.

Happening Tuesday in McLean County, the teen accused of killing a man earlier this month is scheduled to be in court.

18-year-old William Arant is facing murder and burglary charges.

New overnight in Spencer County, a person is now in an Owensboro hospital after being hit by a car.

The sheriff’s office and Indiana State Police are investigating.

Happening in Evansville, officials with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be making a big announcement.

Major sponsors and officials with the PGA are expected to be there.

