Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

2/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Vanderburgh County, one person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting on Cypress Dale Road.

Sheriff Noah Robinson is expected to hold a press conference this morning with new information.

Happening Tuesday in McLean County, the teen accused of killing a man earlier this month is scheduled to be in court.

18-year-old William Arant is facing murder and burglary charges.

New overnight in Spencer County, a person is now in an Owensboro hospital after being hit by a car.

The sheriff’s office and Indiana State Police are investigating.

Happening in Evansville, officials with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be making a big announcement.

Major sponsors and officials with the PGA are expected to be there.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
UPDATE: 2 shot, 1 dead on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
Police: 3 children removed from home with unsafe living conditions
Kelli Winstead
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Stoplight knocked down by wind in Evansville
Strong winds causes power outages and closures

Latest News

18-year-old William Arant
Teen accused of McLean Co. murder set to appear in court
2/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
2/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
MVPD hosts active shooter training Sunday
MVPD hosts active shooter training Sunday
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges, fled on bicycle
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges, fled on bicycle