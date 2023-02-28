Traffic Alert: Natcher Bridge work to begin Wednesday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert has been issued for Daviess County drivers who are traveling on Natcher Bridge.

Crews say they will begin working on the Natcher Bridge in Daviess County starting Wednesday.

Officials say crews will be shifting the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes.

Crews say this could be in place for two to three months and to be aware that there’s a maximum lane width is 13 feet.

