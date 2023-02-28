Teen accused of McLean Co. murder set to appear in court

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing 20-year-old Steven Powell is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing.

18-year-old William Arant was arrested by Owensboro Police on February 9 before being sent back to McLean County.

This follows after troopers say they were called to a shooting. When troopers arrived, they found Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at the hospital.

Arant is facing murder and burglary charges.

According to the Kentucky courts website, after Tuesday’s hearing, Arant is scheduled to be sent back to Daviess County.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled there for June 14.

