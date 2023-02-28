Polar Plunge
Teen accused of McLean Co. murder set to appear in court

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing 20-year-old Steven Powell is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing.

18-year-old William Arant was arrested by Owensboro Police on February 9 before being sent back to McLean County.

This follows after troopers say they were called to a shooting. When troopers arrived, they found Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at the hospital.

[Previous Story: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro]

Arant is facing murder and burglary charges.

According to the Kentucky courts website, after Tuesday’s hearing, Arant is scheduled to be sent back to Daviess County.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled there for June 14.

18-year-old William Arant
18-year-old William Arant(Daviess County Jail)

