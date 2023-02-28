School bus involved in crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a school bus Tuesday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at Covert and Newburgh Road in Evansville.

Deputies say two people are hurt.

Our crew is working to get more information. They could see one student was being checked out by first responders.

We’ve also reached out to school officials.

EVSC School bus involved in crash (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

