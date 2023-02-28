Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

School bus involved in crash in Evansville

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a school bus Tuesday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at Covert and Newburgh Road in Evansville.

Deputies say two people are hurt.

Our crew is working to get more information. They could see one student was being checked out by first responders.

We’ve also reached out to school officials.

EVSC School bus involved in crash
EVSC School bus involved in crash(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Police: 3 children removed from home with unsafe living conditions
Kelli Winstead
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
City of Evansville’s Building Commission Staff Step Down
City of Evansville’s Building Commission Staff Step Down
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Plea deal reached in Evansville murder case
Plea deal reached in Evansville murder case
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
School bus involved in crash in Evansville
School bus involved in crash in Evansville
Traffic backed up on southbound Twin Bridge after crash
Traffic moving again on SB Twin Bridge after crash