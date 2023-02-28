Polar Plunge
Plea deal reached in Evansville murder case

Zachary Page
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial has been canceled for a man who had been facing a murder charge in Evansville.

According to court records, Zachary Page has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and will now be sentenced on March 14 at 9 a.m.

Court records show the murder charge Page was originally facing has been dismissed.

This all stemming from a stabbing that happened back in Oct. 2022.

[Previous Story: Officials identify apartment stabbing victim, suspect facing murder charge]

According to a press release, when officers arrived to the apartment they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was in serious condition and officers attempted life-saving measures until ambulance arrived on scene.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

EPD officials say the witness told officers that Page and Weathers were arguing when Page stabbed him in the chest. Page then ran from the apartment.

