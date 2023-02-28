Clearing, Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny and less windy as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Tonight, it is mostly clear and mild as low temps drop into the upper 40s.

Wednesday, early sunshine then becoming partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s. The record high is 74-degrees set in 2006. The threat of a few severe thunderstorms is low. Wednesday night, rain mixing with a few thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees.

Thursday, early sun will give way to mostly cloudy skies as high temps drop into the low to mid-60s. There is a 30% chance of scattered rain during the afternoon.

