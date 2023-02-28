Polar Plunge
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges

KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police says a woman is facing 52 counts of child sexual exploitation charges after she was caught during an undercover investigation.

According to a release, 29-year-old Hannah Johnson was arrested during the investigation when law enforcement discovered she was sharing images of child exploitation online.

Officials say they were able to serve a search warrant in Livermore on Feb. 27. Equipment that Johnson was using during the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

KSP says Johnson’s charges include the following:

  • 30 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 12,
  • One count of sexual abuse 1st degree - victim under 12
  • 20 counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance

Officials say Johnson was arrested and booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

