Hoops Live Week 8 Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 8.

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter recorded a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks, including the game-winning lay up in the Rangers’ state championship win over Lapel. She also earned the class 2A mental attitude award.

Isaac Higgs, Reitz: Higgs dominated the court with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in Friday’s regular season finale win over Bosse.

Kenyata Carbon, Owensboro: Carbon had a double-double with 28 points and 15 rebounds in the Red Devils’ 9th district championship win over Owensboro Catholic.

Marcus Eaves, Madisonville: Eaves knocked down 26 points in the Maroons’ 7th district championship win over Hopkins County Central.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

