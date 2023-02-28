Hoops Live Week 8 Player of the Week Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 8.
Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter recorded a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks, including the game-winning lay up in the Rangers’ state championship win over Lapel. She also earned the class 2A mental attitude award.
Isaac Higgs, Reitz: Higgs dominated the court with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in Friday’s regular season finale win over Bosse.
Kenyata Carbon, Owensboro: Carbon had a double-double with 28 points and 15 rebounds in the Red Devils’ 9th district championship win over Owensboro Catholic.
Marcus Eaves, Madisonville: Eaves knocked down 26 points in the Maroons’ 7th district championship win over Hopkins County Central.
This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
