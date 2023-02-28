EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges, fled on bicycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man is behind bars Monday after he ran from police and was caught with many drugs.

According to an affidavit, officers were on a routine patrol when they saw a cyclist, 27 year old Juan Sexton, riding a bike in the middle of the roadway in the area of North Third Avenue and West Oregon Street.

Officers say they tried to stop him but he sped away and continued to look back at the officers chasing him.

Police say they used force to place him in custody near Fulton Avenue and were cut in the process.

Once in custody police found a glass pipe, and different amounts of meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana on Sexton.

He told police he ran from them because he had a warrant out for his arrest and he would use the drugs to feed the homeless and for payment to stay at people’s house.

Sexton is being charged with five counts of drug possession, three counts of dealing drugs or a narcotic drug, two counts of resisting law enforcement and improper lane usage.

