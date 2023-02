EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts is opening its new showcase store in downtown Evansville.

It’s at 204 Main Street just off 2nd Street.

Officials say it will be called The Doughnut Parlor.

They say there will be a training center, test kitchen, and a coffee roastery on top of the bakery.

It opens Saturday at 7 a.m.

