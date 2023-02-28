Traffic moving again on SB Twin Bridge after crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a crash with injuries on Highway 41.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Circle K, just as you are you entering the Henderson strip.

Traffic was stalled on the southbound bridge, but is moving again.

The crash was cleared by the time our crew could get there.

Here’s a live look at our Twin Bridges SkyVision camera:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.