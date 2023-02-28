Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Courteney Cox gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox was joined by her ‘Friends’ costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as well as...
Courteney Cox was joined by her ‘Friends’ costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as well as longtime friend Laura Dern.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Actress Courteney Cox got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Cox was joined by her “Friends” costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Cox’s boyfriend Johnny McDaid, her 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and longtime friend Laura Dern were also there to celebrate the special moment.

Actress Courteney Cox poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
Actress Courteney Cox poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

“It feels great to be here forever, to be on Hollywood Boulevard and to be surrounded by all my friends and my family,” Cox said. “I’ve been doing this so long it’s just nice to be rewarded, you know, with such an honor.”

Cox is best known for her roles as Monica Geller on “Friends” and Gale Weathers in the “Scream” franchise.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Police: 3 children removed from home with unsafe living conditions
Kelli Winstead
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
City of Evansville’s Building Commission Staff Step Down
City of Evansville’s Building Commission Staff Step Down
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other...
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash
FILE - This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults
FILE - Santa Fe High School freshman Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses...
Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout