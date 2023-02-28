City of Evansville’s Building Commission Staff Step Down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is looking for a new Building Commissioner after Jerry Grannan submitted his letter of resignation late last week.

He had only held the position since August.

This is familiar territory for the city, looking for a Building Commissioner, but now they’re also looking to fill the role of Code Enforcement Coordinator.

Ron Beane was involved in the building commission for a decade and says the position openings aren’t the end of the world. However, they’re still vital roles in our community.

“A lot of the day-to-day operations could be handled with the administrative staff and the inspectors in the field,” explains Beane.

“You always need someone in charge that can help make final decisions when there’s a difference of opinion on a particular construction style or whether something meets code or not,” says Beane.

This all stems from Jerry Grannan’s resignation letter where he cited a period of time in the last month where he’s decided to take a less-stressful position, all the while thanking the Mayor’s Office and building commission for the opportunity and his time there.

Grannan’s official last day was February 26, and the Code Enforcement Coordinator Crystal Harper’s last day was February 23.

Beane says their positions are a large part of decision making for local buildings, both new and old, but that the commission will make it until two new faces are chosen.

“That will be missing, that final determination,” says Beane, “and they’ll quickly find someone to fill in the gaps.”

That’s a sentiment the Mayor’s Office can get behind, saying they’re looking to fill the position as soon as possible, but don’t have an exact timeline right now.

The Mayor’s Office thanked Grannan for the energy and passion he brought to the position.

As for Harper, all they confirmed was that she no longer works for the city.

