Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are asking for the public’s help after responding to a complaint of a bald eagle being shot and killed in Dubois County.

According to a release, investigators believe the shooting happened on Saturday, February 25.

Officials say at the time of the shooting, the eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off the roadway north of County Road 300 North.

They say that’s near the intersection of 175 East, which is a heavily traveled area.

Officials are asking that if you have any information on the incident, to contact DNR Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

According to a release, a reward of up to $500 is possible for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

