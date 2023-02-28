Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are asking for the public’s help after responding to a complaint of a bald eagle being shot and killed in Dubois County.

According to a release, investigators believe the shooting happened on Saturday, February 25.

Officials say at the time of the shooting, the eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off the roadway north of County Road 300 North.

They say that’s near the intersection of 175 East, which is a heavily traveled area.

Officials are asking that if you have any information on the incident, to contact DNR Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

According to a release, a reward of up to $500 is possible for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Police: 3 children removed from home with unsafe living conditions
Kelli Winstead
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
City of Evansville’s Building Commission Staff Step Down
City of Evansville’s Building Commission Staff Step Down
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
VCSO: Deadly shooting update on Cypress Dale Rd.
VCSO: Deadly shooting update on Cypress Dale Rd.
Police investigating after more scooters set on fire in Evansville
Police investigating after more scooters set on fire in Evansville