On alert for more storms later this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps in the 60s brought another taste of Spring to the Tri-State on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s on Wednesday as winds kick up from the southwest. Showers and storms will move in late on Wednesday night and early Thursday. We are on alert for strong thunderstorms from late Thursday night through Friday as a powerful winter storm lifts through the region. Strong winds are likely, with damaging winds possible. Cooler air moves in for the weekend as highs drop back into the mid 50s and lows into the middle 30s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.