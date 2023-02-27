Polar Plunge
Windy, A.M. Showers & Storms

WFIE Alert Day
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Southwest winds 25 to 35...gusting 45 to 55 miles an hour. Also, there is a small chance of a few severe thunderstorms until noon. Windy with morning showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps climb into the upper 60s to 70-degrees. Tonight, it is partly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and pleasant as high temps drop into the upper 50s to 60-degrees.  Tuesday night, it is mostly clear and mild as low temps drop to 50-degrees.

Wednesday, morning sunshine then partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps climb to 70-degrees.

