USI Softball drops two games in Alabama, on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball finished the weekend at the Samford University Bulldog Classic with a 5-2 loss against Samford and a 4-1 loss against North Alabama.

The Screaming Eagles (3-5) had a tough day in the circle, giving up a total of 17 hits between the two games. However, USI kept each contest close by limiting crooked numbers on the scoreboard, as North Alabama (9-1) had the only crooked number of the day with only two runs in the bottom of the second innings in the afternoon game.

In the first game against Samford (5-9), Southern Indiana struck first with a walk, back-to-back singles, and a Samford error that allowed junior catcher Sammie Kihega (Greenfield, Indiana) to score. Samford went on to score a run in the next five home innings, including a home run in the fourth. USI got one back in the top of the sixth to make it a two-run game at the time, but that was all USI could manage to get across to score from then on.

Offensively, USI’s senior designated player and pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) had a solid game at the plate, going 3-for-3. Goodin also pitched three innings of relief behind sophomore starting pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana), who also pitched three innings but was dealt the loss. Her record moved to 2-3.

Samford’s freshman pitcher Lainey Baker went four innings, allowing one unearned in the win, and freshman pitcher Chloe Poss tossed the last three innings for a save, giving up one unearned run.

In the second game against North Alabama, the Screaming Eagles scored the game’s first tally in the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout by sophomore outfielder Kennedy Nalley (Huntingburg, Indiana) that allowed junior outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) to score.

The Lions answered with a run in the bottom of the first and two in the bottom of the second, including one on a solo home run. North Alabama tacked on one more in the fourth on a sac fly.

At the plate, Bedrick and Goodin each had a hit for the Screaming Eagles. Goodin also started the game for USI, surrendering four runs in three innings, and was charged with her second loss of the season. Sophomore pitcher Hailey Gotshall (Lucerne, Indiana) pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

For North Alabama, freshman pitcher Hannah Price picked up the win after going the full seven innings, allowing one run off two hits with five strikeouts.

USI Softball returns to action starting Saturday with eight games across five days, March 4-8, at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Florida. USI will face Holy Cross and Yale University next Saturday, as well as Central Michigan University and Bethune-Cookman University next Sunday. Monday will be an off day before USI gets back on the field next Tuesday against Central Michigan and Creighton University. The Screaming Eagles will conclude their stint at The Spring Games next Wednesday with a pair of games against Long Island University.

