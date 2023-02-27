Strong winds causing power outages and closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 3,500 people are without power in the Evansville area due to high winds.

In Henderson, a power outage has closed the courthouse.

East Gibson Schools are dismissed at 1 p.m.

Dispatchers say a tree fell on Highway 41 near I-69, around the Evansville/Henderson line.

Kentucky Transportation officials say a telephone pole fell in Stanley, blocking US 60W.

A viewer also sent a photo of an overturned semi on the bypass in Morganfield.

And WITZ radio in Jasper reports semi jackknifed on NB US 231, south of the Highway 162 intersection.

Officials in Daviess County, say OMU crews removed a downed tree from a power line on East 4th Street near the the old Daviess Co. Middle School.

