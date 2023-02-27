Polar Plunge
Strong winds causing power outages and closures

Stoplight knocked down by wind in Evansville
Stoplight knocked down by wind in Evansville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 3,500 people are without power in the Evansville area due to high winds.

Click here for the CenterPoint outage map.

In Henderson, a power outage has closed the courthouse.

East Gibson Schools are dismissed at 1 p.m.

Dispatchers say a tree fell on Highway 41 near I-69, around the Evansville/Henderson line.

Kentucky Transportation officials say a telephone pole fell in Stanley, blocking US 60W.

A viewer also sent a photo of an overturned semi on the bypass in Morganfield.

Overturned semi in Morganfield
Overturned semi in Morganfield

And WITZ radio in Jasper reports semi jackknifed on NB US 231, south of the Highway 162 intersection.

Jackknifed semi in Jasper
Jackknifed semi in Jasper

Officials in Daviess County, say OMU crews removed a downed tree from a power line on East 4th Street near the the old Daviess Co. Middle School.

