Police investigating after possible shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more about a possible Saturday shooting in Owensboro.

Police could not confirm if the situation was a shooting but say two people have what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

They also say it happened in the 2400 block of West 3rd Street.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.