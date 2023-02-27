Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police investigating after possible shooting in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more about a possible Saturday shooting in Owensboro.

Police could not confirm if the situation was a shooting but say two people have what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

They also say it happened in the 2400 block of West 3rd Street.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelli Winstead
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
Dispatch: Juvenile shot on N. Second Ave.
Teenager accidentally shot in the chest in Evansville
Joseph Roy
Police: Man beats officers and hospital staff after driving though a field
Jawaun Eastwood
HPD: Man arrested for 3rd degree burglary
Opio Camara and Tikemia Johnson
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested for active warrants against them

Latest News

EPD: Fire at abandoned home believed to be started by homeless person
27-year-old Joshua Almy
Police called to battery, find man holding knife outside victim’s motel room
Teenager accidentally shot in the chest in Evansville
Teenager accidentally shot in the chest in Evansville
Deaconess, Red Cross partnering to offer free CPR training