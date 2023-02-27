Police called to battery, find man holding knife outside victim’s motel room

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after police say they found him standing outside of someone’s motel room holding a knife.

They say that happened on Sunday around 7 p.m.

According to a press release, officers were called to Diplomat Motel in reference to a battery.

Gibson County Dispatch says the caller told them that the suspect was trying to re-enter their motel room, and was outside with a knife.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man with a knife at the caller’s door and arrested him.

He was later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Almy.

According to a release, Almy was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on a $650 bond. He was charged with battery.

27-year-old Joshua Almy (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

