Police: 3 children removed from home with unsafe living conditions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing neglect charges after police say three children were removed from her home.

Officers say Jordan Medicis called late Sunday night for police to come to her home on Kathleen Ave.

They say she told them she thought her children were being abused at a friend’s house. They say she then told them she thought they weren’t safe at her house because people were out to get her.

An officer says she then became suspicious of him and accused him of speaking in code.

Police say she told the officer things were odd in the city, and only she could tell.

DCS was called to check on the children, and in the meantime, police say Medicis locked them out.

They say she finally let them inside.

When she was handcuffed, they say she began screaming and frightening the children.

During a walkthrough of the house, authorities say there was cat feces all over the floor, toys and clothing scattered all over, and moldy dishes and old food piled in the sink and on the counters.

Officers say there was so much clutter, there was no clear space for the children to sleep.

DCS then removed the children because they said the environment was unsafe.

Medicis was taken to jail.

There is no mugshot available.

