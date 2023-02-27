Pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending across country

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thirty-five states, including Illinois, will soon be ending additional pandemic-era benefits for those facing food insecurity. States like Indiana and Kentucky already ended their additional assistance last year.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, gave more to those in need during the height of COVID-19. Now that extra help is being rolled back, and local experts say it’s coming at a bad time.

For those working to address food insecurity in the tri-state, programs like SNAP are a big deal.

“It can make the difference between going hungry or not,” said Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts. “Food stamps, SNAP, is the number one place to go if you’re food insecure. It is your first line of defense.”

The amount of help available to each SNAP recipient is based on a variety of factors, including the number of people in their household and their income. When more people were in need during the pandemic, the government increased how much it gave, but now that extra help is rolling back.

“Everyone’s SNAP has decreased tremendously since the pandemic,” said Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan.

During the pandemic, the government gave the maximum possible to each person. For example, the maximum for a one-person household is $281 per month, but the average amount given to these households is $197.

Congress also authorized a 15% increase in SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that increase ended last year too.

“When we increased the maximum, I kind of feel like it should have stayed there,” said Vaughan. “I feel like SNAP was long overdue for an increase.”

Local experts say it’s hard to see the aid rolling back when groceries are so expensive.

“We are still experiencing high amounts of need because of inflation, so the pandemic may be in our rearview mirror, we hope, but it’s the inflation that’s hit,” said Roberts. “So now it’s going from one storm to another storm.”

Local experts say despite the drop in benefits for SNAP recipients, there is more help available compared to before the pandemic. They say the USDA implemented a $0.40 per person per meal increase during COVID-19 to help people get nutritious meals.

