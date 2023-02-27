Polar Plunge
More wind, warmth and storms this week

2/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Low pressure charged across the Tri-State on Monday kicking up wind gusts of 48mph. Winds will ease Monday night and lows will drop into the lower 40s under clearing skies. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. February is on track to be the second warmest in the last 50 years, behind 2017. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday as highs surge back into the lower 70s. Another powerful storm system will track across the Tri-State Thursday and Friday. Strong winds and some heavy rain/thunderstorms will be possible on both Thursday and Friday. Dry and calm for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the middle 30s.

