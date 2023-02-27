Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

2/27 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on alert Monday as a wind advisory is in effect until 3:00 p.m.

There is also a small chance of a few severe thunderstorms until noon.

One person is in the hospital after a shooting over the weekend in Evansville.

We have new information just into the newsroom about what police say happened.

Investigators have released the cause of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire.

According to Evansville police, three people had been inside the building at the time the fire broke out.

Officials saying none of them meant for it to happen.

Two historical sites in Indiana are helping to create a network of war memorials across the state.

Officials saying this new initiative will help highlight Hoosiers who have served the country.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelli Winstead
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
Dispatch: Juvenile shot on N. Second Ave.
Dispatch: Juvenile shot on N. Second Ave.
Joseph Roy
Police: Man beats officers and hospital staff after driving though a field
Opio Camara and Tikemia Johnson
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested for active warrants against them
Car crash
Crews called to west side crash on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Dispatch: Juvenile shot on N. Second Ave.
Dispatch: Juvenile shot on N. Second Ave.
2/27 Monday Sunrise Headlines
2/27 Monday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks
Police: Man beats officers and hospital staff after driving though a field
Police: Man beats officers and hospital staff after driving though a field