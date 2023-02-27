KWC Softball beats McKendree to snap losing streak

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team concluded the Blue Bridge Battle presented by Independence Bank on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers avenged 10-0 loss from McKendree earlier this season with a 5-4 win at Deaconess Sports Park on Sunday.

The Panthers (3-12) got on the board first as Kennedy Matheis led off the bottom of the second inning with a double. Allie Dunn followed with another double to drive in Matheis for the game’s first run.

The Bearcats answered in the top of third with two runs on one hit and one error, taking a 2-1 lead. The Panthers bounced back with three more runs in the bottom half. Shelbi Patterson led off the frame with a single and stole second. Augusta Garr connected on an RBI single to center to tie the game. After a bunt by Megan Matheis and a single by Guinny Garr the bases were loaded.

After a pop-out, Dunn ripped a double into center field to score a pair and give the Panthers a 4-2 lead. Wesleyan added some insurance in the bottom of the fifth as Megan Matheis led-off the inning with a homerun.

Dunn went the distance to earn her third win of the season as she allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts. The Bearcats threatened in the seventh, but Dunn shut the door with a ground-out to end the game.

The Panthers will head to the Sunshine State on March 5th for a host of games as they compete in the annual THE Spring Games. First on the docket is Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.