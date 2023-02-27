Gov. Holcomb grants clemency to Posey Co. man with terminal illness

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man with 6.5 years left of a prison sentence has been granted clemency by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Tommy Alsman was convicted in 2019 for dealing meth, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

[Previous: Deputies find 19 grams of meth during vehicle search]

Officials say the 41-year-old has served 3.5 years.

They say he’s been diagnosed with an inoperable stage 4 brain tumor, and has only a few weeks or months left to live.

Officials say Alsman will be released to hospice care.

He’ll be on parole, and in the unlikely event he improves, he’ll go back to prison.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.