EPD: Fire at abandoned home believed to be started by homeless person

Burned home at Harriet and Oregon Streets
Burned home at Harriet and Oregon Streets(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arson investigation is underway at an abandoned home at Harriet and Oregon Streets in Evansville.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an EFD investigator was told by a neighbor that a homeless man was standing in the front door prior to the fire.

They say he was wrapped in a blanket, but was gone by the time officials arrived.

Investigators are working to look at security video.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

