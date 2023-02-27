EPD: Fire at abandoned home believed to be started by homeless person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arson investigation is underway at an abandoned home at Harriet and Oregon Streets in Evansville.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an EFD investigator was told by a neighbor that a homeless man was standing in the front door prior to the fire.

They say he was wrapped in a blanket, but was gone by the time officials arrived.

Investigators are working to look at security video.

