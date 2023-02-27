Deer shooting investigation underway in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway into a deer shot out of season in Posey County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says this happened over the weekend on Hovey Fish and Wildlife property.

Officials say deer hunting season is in the fall and early winter.

if you have any information into this situation officials ask you contact the DNR tipline.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.