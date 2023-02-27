Polar Plunge
Deaconess, Red Cross partnering to offer free CPR training

By Monica Watkins and Tanner Holbrook
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend, Deaconess and the American Red Cross are partnering to offer free CPR training.

Officials say it’s hands only training, which means this is not the hours long certification training.

They say the class will teach you how to do proper compressions.

Doctors say compressions could be the difference between life and death.

“During those first few seconds to minutes, those are the most critical time during which you want to ensure you can start cardiopulmonary resuscitation to ensure the heart, the lungs, the brain can get blood flow,” Dr. Adeel Siddiqui said.

The training is set to be at Deaconess Gateway on Saturday.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say you must be at least 14 years or older to participate and pre-register online.

For those who are interested, you can register here.

